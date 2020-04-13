Join the Michigan State Police and choose a career in public service

Credit: MSP

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Searching for a career and think you look good in blue? Find a recruiter to make a difference in your community with the Michigan State Police.



MSP troopers enforce laws and protect the community throughout the entire state.



All troopers complete nearly 1,200 hours of training in Lansing. Recruits receive $3,800 per month while in recruit school.

Credit: MSP

Troopers are asked for their top 3 post assignment preferences and get their post assignment before recruit school begins.



A troopers base salary after graduating is $50,000 which does not include overtime and shift premium.



After two years of service, troopers can apply for specialty assignments including aviation, bomb squad, canine unit, or the motorcycle unit.