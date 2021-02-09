Judge dismisses charges against 6 hair stylists at protest

People protest the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order in Lansing in front of Michigan’s Capitol on April 15, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed disorderly conduct charges against six hair stylists who were ticketed last spring during a protest at the Michigan Capitol.

The women were cutting hair to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to keep barber shops and salons closed for nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE — Brandi Bates gives Mike Greenbauer a free haircut at the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A judge dismissed disorderly conduct charges Monday against six hair stylists who were ticketed last spring during a protest at the Michigan Capitol. The women were cutting hair to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to keep barbershops and salons closed for nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The women argued that the tickets had to be dismissed.

The state Supreme Court in October said many Whitmer orders were issued under an unconstitutional law.

Lansing District Judge Kristen Simmons granted the request.

Barbers and hair stylists emerged as activists, mostly because of the defiance of Karl Manke.

He’s the Owosso barber who reopened his shop last May and taunted state authorities.