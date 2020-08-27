Judge: Feds can be sued for failures in Flint water crisis

FILE – In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Multiple news outlets report Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, that the state of Michigan has reached a $600 million agreement to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge says the federal government can be sued for negligence in the Flint water crisis.

Federal Judge Judith Levy says regulators failed to timely act as good Samaritans and blow the whistle on lead in the water supply.

The decision comes days after the state of Michigan said it’s willing to pay $600 million to settle lawsuits by Flint residents over disastrous decisions by Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration.

The federal government argued that Michigan was the lead regulator and bears any responsibility.

But the judge noted that the Environmental Protection Agency responded to complaints about the water and provided expertise to the state and Flint.

A view of Saginaw Avenue in downtown Flint, Mich, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends. Officials announced the settlement Thursday, which must be approved by a federal judge. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

