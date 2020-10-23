Judge lowers bond for Gov. Whitmer kidnapping suspect from Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– During a bond hearing for two Jackson County men arrested in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and potentially kill other state officials, a Judge lowered the bond for 42-year-old Pete Musico, from $10 million dollars to $100,000, and he must wear a GPS tether if he bonds out.
Musico is one of eight charged individuals known to be involved in the plot to kidnap the Governor.
Six additional individuals are facing federal charges for their roles in the plot.
Shortly after receiving Muciso’s case, his attorney filed a motion to review his original bond amount, calling it ‘unreasonable’.
