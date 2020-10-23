Judge lowers bond for Gov. Whitmer kidnapping suspect from Jackson Co.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the General Motors Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant on January 27, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. – GM announced a $2.2 billion USD investment at its Detroit- Hamtramck assembly plant to produce a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. GM’s first all-electric truck will be a pickup with production scheduled to begin in late 2021. Detroit-Hamtramck will be GM’s first fully-dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– During a bond hearing for two Jackson County men arrested in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and potentially kill other state officials, a Judge lowered the bond for 42-year-old Pete Musico, from $10 million dollars to $100,000, and he must wear a GPS tether if he bonds out.

Musico is one of eight charged individuals known to be involved in the plot to kidnap the Governor.

Six additional individuals are facing federal charges for their roles in the plot.

Shortly after receiving Muciso’s case, his attorney filed a motion to review his original bond amount, calling it ‘unreasonable’.

This photo provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office shows Pete Musico. Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch her from her vacation home. According to an FBI affidavit, Musico is one of the founding members of the Wolverine Watchmen, which authorities described as “an anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group.” (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

