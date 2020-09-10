Judge OKs oil flow through second Great Lakes pipeline

FILE – This June 2020 file photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Michigan sought a pledge Friday, July 17, 2020 from Enbridge Inc. to cover costs that would arise if oil were to leak from its dual pipelines that extend across a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP File)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP/WJMN) — Enbridge says it will resume full operations of its pipeline that runs beneath Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac.

The company’s Line 5 carries oil between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

Following a review of the data from an in-line inspection of the east segment in the area around the damaged screw anchor, PHMSA indicated in a letter to Enbridge dated September 4, 2020, that, “The review by PHMSA and its independent third-party expert did not identify any integrity issues. As no integrity issues have been identified in the area around the displaced anchor, PHMSA has no objection to Enbridge restarting the east leg of Line 5.”

It divides into two pipes beneath the straits, which links Lakes Huron and Michigan.

A circuit judge ordered both pipes shut down in June after Enbridge found damage to a support structure. He later allowed oil to continue flowing through the western leg.

“The decision to allow the restart of the east segment of Line 5 is very positive for the many residents and businesses in Michigan and the Great Lakes region who depend on the energy Line 5 delivers,” said Vern Yu, Executive Vice President and President of Liquids Pipelines.

“Enbridge will continue to focus on the safe operation of the dual Line 5 pipelines at the Straits of Mackinac, ensuring the Great Lakes are protected while also reliably delivering the energy and feedstock that helps to fuel Michigan’s and the region’s economy.”

On Wednesday, the judge also approved the restart of the eastern leg.

The company says the pipeline is safe but wants to reroute it through a tunnel. Environmentalists want it closed permanently.