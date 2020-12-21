Judge plans to hear from residents in $641M Flint water deal

FIL – In this March 21, 2016, file photo the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends. Officials announced the settlement Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, which must be approved by a federal judge. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge says she’ll wait until January before deciding whether to give preliminary approval to a $641 million settlement in a lawsuit by Flint, Michigan, residents.

They were exposed to water contaminated with lead and bacteria.

Federal Judge Judith Levy says Flint residents will still get a chance to give their opinion if preliminary approval is granted. Most of the money is coming from the state of Michigan.

Regulators in then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration allowed Flint to use the Flint River for water without treating it to reduce corrosion.

As a result, lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through taps.

A view of the Flint River in downtown Flint, Mich, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

