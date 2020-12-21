DETROIT (AP) — A judge says she’ll wait until January before deciding whether to give preliminary approval to a $641 million settlement in a lawsuit by Flint, Michigan, residents.
They were exposed to water contaminated with lead and bacteria.
Federal Judge Judith Levy says Flint residents will still get a chance to give their opinion if preliminary approval is granted. Most of the money is coming from the state of Michigan.
Regulators in then-Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration allowed Flint to use the Flint River for water without treating it to reduce corrosion.
As a result, lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through taps.
Latest Stories
- Scientists urge concern, not alarm over new virus strains
- Second stimulus check: Who gets the $600 payment and when
- Judge plans to hear from residents in $641M Flint water deal
- Gov. Cuomo: New COVID-19 strain found in United Kingdom is ‘very concerning’
- Christmas Star: Jupiter and Saturn convergence is the closest in 800 years