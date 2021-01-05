Judge retires after 40 years on local and federal benches

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area judge who served in local and federal courts for 40 years has retired.
Judge Marianne Battani told her colleagues at federal court that was a “great joy” to work with them.
Battani was nominated to the federal court by President Bill Clinton in 1999 after about 20 years as a judge on local Detroit-area courts.
Battani made headlines in 2018 when she sentenced a man to 30 days in custody for attacking his neighbor, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.
Prosecutors had asked for nearly two years in prison. Battani was assigned to go to Kentucky to handle the case.
After an appeal, a different judge ordered a longer sentenced.
