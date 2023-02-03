GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County judge has ruled that the Patrick Lyoya murder case will head to trial.

Friday morning, Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christina Elmore ruled that a jury will decide whether Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya last April, should be convicted of second-degree murder.

The judge heard arguments from Schurr’s attorneys and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Schurr’s defense had previously argued the district court was wrong to suggest that a police officer can only use deadly force if they fear for their life or great bodily harm.

Judge Elmore disagreed with the defense’s argument, ruling the district court judge did not abuse his discretion.

The defense also said there was insufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

Again, the judge disagreed with the defense, saying, “there is probable cause that there is no justification or excuse” for the shooting.

The judge noted that probable cause is a lower standard than “beyond a reasonable doubt,” which is the standard a jury is held to during a trial.

After Friday’s hearing, Schurr’s defense attorney Matthew Borgula said the defense plan to appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Both the defense and prosecution question whether the trial will start in March.

Schurr did not make an appearance in the courtroom Friday morning.