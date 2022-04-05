GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jury in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor will continue deliberating Tuesday.

It is the second full day of jury deliberations after it did not reach a verdict on Monday.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial.

Defense attorneys have argued the men were entrapped, while prosecutors have argued they were not and that the men were predisposed to commit the kidnapping. Nearly 40 witness were called to testify over the three weeks of the federal trial.

Deliberations are expected to start at 8:30 a.m.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.