GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jury deliberations will begin in earnest Monday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

The jury picked a foreperson on Friday after attorneys presented their closing arguments.

The defense argued the government was the one pulling the strings.

“It’s the federal government inviting citizens they think who are susceptible to a theater where they are giving false senses of who and what they are,” said Christopher Gibbons, Adam Fox’s attorney.

The prosecution argued the four were predisposed to commit the kidnapping.

“They planned to kidnap a woman from her home in the middle of night at gunpoint,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said. “That’s what they wanted to do. It wasn’t just talk. It wasn’t just protected speech.”

Nearly 40 witnesses were called to testify over the three weeks of the trial.

Deliberations are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.

