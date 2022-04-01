GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorneys will present closing arguments Friday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

The defense rested its case Thursday in the trial after Wolverine Watchmen militia member Daniel Harris, one of the men on trial, testified.

Harris said FBI informant Dan Chappel, also known as “Big Dan,” was the leader. Harris also trash-talked the accused co-leaders, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., calling Croft “a stoner-pirate kind of whack nut,” though he said he kind of liked him. Croft often wore a three-point hat.

Brandon Caserta, Croft, Fox and Harris all face charges in the trial.

Once the defense and the prosecutors present their closing arguments Friday, the jury is expected to start deliberations.

Proceedings are expected to run from 8:30 a.m. to around 5 p.m.

