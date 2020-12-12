Justice Department backs private schools in virus challenge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it’s on the side of Michigan faith-based schools that are challenging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on in-person classes in high schools.
The Civil Rights Division filed an argument in favor of three Catholic high schools and the Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools. A federal judge in Kalamazoo will hear arguments Monday.
The government says schools and families have a constitutional right to practice their religion through in-person instruction.
A ban on in-person classes at high schools and colleges has been extended through Dec. 20.
Indoor restaurant dining is also prohibited, and other business restrictions are in place.
