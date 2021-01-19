Kalamazoo-area man, missing since October, found dead

LAWRENCE, Mich. (AP/WJMN) — Police say a Kalamazoo-area man who vanished in October after visiting friends has been found dead in a wooded area.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Monday that the body of 45-year-old Jimmy Green was found Friday in woods near the village of Lawrence.

Abbott says investigators have found no signs of foul play at this time and are awaiting pathology results regarding a cause and manner of death. Green, who was from Parchment, was seen visiting friends in Lawrence on Oct. 7.

Police say that later that day he seen on a surveillance camera footage walking west toward a wooded area.