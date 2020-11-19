Kelly Stafford “I’m over living in this dictatorship we call Michigan”

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– “I’m over living in the dictatorship we call Michigan” those were the quote “blunt” words from Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford made those statements in a serious of posts to her story, you can watch those here.

She goes on to say recognize the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying if “you’re at risk you shouldn’t leave your house until there’s a vaccine,” but her concern is how the shutdown will impact small businesses.

Stafford continues by saying she realizes not everyone will agree with what she has to say, but that is life, and it’s her opinion.

“I do not like living in a place where they tell me what I can, and cannot do, I live once” she said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide another COVID-19 update this afternoon, you watch that here live.

