Keweenaw Bay Indian Community; Ancestral remains discovered on Misery Bay property

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kbic_1513631415784.jpg

MISERY BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – In a community announcement from the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, it was announced that the remains of an ancestor were discovered on the property of a private home in Misery Bay on Thursday.

According to KBIC the remains are from a 14-year-old. Associated Funerary Objects (AFO’s) were found with the remains. They included a flint tool and an iron axe head.

Tribal officials were assisted by Michigan State Police Detective/Sergeant Thomas Rajala from the Calumet Post.

According to the release, the ancestral remains will be re-interned in an undisclosed location near the original burial site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories