Keweenaw Bay Indian Community; Ancestral remains discovered on Misery Bay property

MISERY BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – In a community announcement from the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, it was announced that the remains of an ancestor were discovered on the property of a private home in Misery Bay on Thursday.

According to KBIC the remains are from a 14-year-old. Associated Funerary Objects (AFO’s) were found with the remains. They included a flint tool and an iron axe head.

Tribal officials were assisted by Michigan State Police Detective/Sergeant Thomas Rajala from the Calumet Post.

According to the release, the ancestral remains will be re-interned in an undisclosed location near the original burial site.