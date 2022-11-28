BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) announced on Monday that the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) has formally approved a non-profit corporation by the name of Mashkiki.

According to a release from KBIC, this means that, KBIC-created entities are now the majority stakeholders of Frostbite Management, Inc., which owns and controls current KBIC cannabis businesses, Outpost of Marquette and Outpost of Crystal Falls, as well as any and all future cannabis-industry ventures.

KBIC Cannabis Developer, Gary Loonsfoot, Jr. called the achievement a, “monumental goal.” He said it would not be possible without the support of KBIC membership.

According to the release, the next steps in the roll-out of Mashkiki includes a community meeting with KBIC membership with a tentative date of December 14.

Local 3 News will be speaking with Gary Loonsfoot, Jr. on Tuesday to learn more about the development and what it means for the KBIC community.