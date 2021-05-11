Labatt releases Michigan-exclusive seltzer, features Manistee lighthouse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Everyone is in on the seltzer game and this time around, our great state is getting a nod.

Labatt Blue Light is unveiling a black cherry seltzer lemonade exclusive to Michigan.

If you look closely at the packaging of the 12-pack box, it features the Manistee North Pierhead Lighthouse on Lake Michigan.

“As our second largest market in the U.S., Michigan is like a second home to Labatt. We wanted to create something special for our fans here that you won’t find anywhere else,” Janine Schoos, Labatt’s brand director, said.

The seltzer will be available for a limited time this summer and is available beginning this week.

