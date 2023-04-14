LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – Rapid snow melt causing flooding in areas between Lake Linden and Dollar Bay in Houghton County has caused the Houghton/Keweenaw counties Office of Emergency Measures to declare a local state of Emergency.

Officials say property damage started on April 11. The melting snow turned into fast moving waters that burst abandoned railroad grades that were acting as earthen dams, causing significant erosion.

Storm sewer and storm water systems were overwhelmed, causing road washouts and closures. In some areas, more than foot of silt was left on roadways. Local crews continue to remove debris and redirect water.

The emergency declaration began on Thursday and will last for one week unless it is renewed. The declaration is also the first step in requesting state assistance.

Damage estimates have reached at least $150,000. An exact damage total won’t be determined until water levels go down.

The Houghton and Keweenaw Emergency Measures Facebook page will provide updates.