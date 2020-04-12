Lake Michigan up 4 inches in past month

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan is once again poised to break another monthly high water record.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ weekly report released Friday shows Lake Michigan is 3 inches above the April record set in 1986. The report forecasts the lake will rise another 4 inches by May 10, meaning it will almost certainly break the April record. The lake already broke high water records in each of the first three months of the year.

Lake Michigan has risen 4 inches since March 10 and 15 inches since April 2019.

  • The Great Lakes remain near monthly records:
  • Lake Erie is 4 inches above the April record (1985).
  • Lake Superior is 3 inches below the April record (1986).
  • Lake Ontario is 15 inches below the April record (1973).

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one lake by the Army Corps.

