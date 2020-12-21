Lansing-area township giving toys to honor officer who died

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of toys will be distributed Tuesday in honor of a Lansing-area police officer who died of COVID-19.

The toys were donated to DeWitt Township by the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Sgt. Bill Darnell died in November at a time when COVID-19 was having a major impact on the township’s police department.

The department had to close for a week and get help from area police agencies. Toys will be handed out from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the fire department.

Township police Chief Mike Gute got emotional when he informed Darnell’s wife about the toys. The chief says the toy giveaway “feels nice.”

