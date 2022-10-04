LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has named the man who died in a shooting involving two officers Tuesday morning.

In their second press conference on the matter, Lansing police identified the man who died as 31-year-old Terrence Robinson.

According to Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee, it all started when officers were sent to a report of shots fired around 10:48 p.m. Monday night in the 2000 block of Malcolm X St.

While investigating the shots fired call, the officers found ‘several’ stolen vehicles. Sosebee said the home where the cars were was a ‘known residence’ to the Lansing Police Department.

Based on some previous investigations involving chop shops in Lansing, officers got a search warrant for the property, police said.

Around 5:27 a.m. officer tried to speak with the people inside the home when they were threatened by a 31-year-old man who said he had a weapon, Sosebee said.

FIRST PRESS CONFERENCE

Officers eventually retreated to the street for cover and several shots were fired from inside the house, police said.

At 5:44 a.m., someone came out of the house and continued firing shots at the officers and hit a police car.

At that point, officers returned fire and hit the suspect, police said.

The officers said they recovered a gun and administered medical aid.

The man, later identified as Robinson, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers then secured ‘several’ other subjects from inside the house. Sosebee would not say exactly how many.

The two LPD officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is policy for the department.

Lansing police said the Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation.

MSP announced around 3:10 p.m. that troopers had secured the area after a robot from the Bomb Squad went through the home to make sure it was safe.

Earlier in the day, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said the incident was still ongoing and the tactical team was ‘actively attempting to secure the scene at this moment.’