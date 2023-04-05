LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The last victim of the Michigan State University shooting has been discharged from Sparrow Hospital, according to campus police.

The student had been in critical condition but according to a tweet from MSU Police and Public Safety, was stable when discharged from the hospital. The student was sent to another facility.

On the night of the Feb. 13 shooting, five students had been hospitalized with injuries. The other four had been released earlier, the latest being two weeks ago.

One of them identified himself, saying he survived a bullet to the chest and had emergency surgery the night of the shooting. Police have not named any of the other injured victims and they have not identified themselves.

The Feb. 13 shooting killed three students: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.