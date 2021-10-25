Law enforcement focus on reducing pedestrian injuries for ‘Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and for the week of October 25 to 30, it is Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) says safety officials will be focusing on reducing pedestrian injuries and fatalities across Michigan, due to an alarming rise in deaths and injuries.

According to a study done by officials, the highest number of pedestrian-involved crashes over a five-year period took place in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Warren, and Lansing.

The information gathered was from 2016 to 2020 and when it came to the city of Lansing, it saw 57 pedestrian-involved cases that were either deadly or brought serious injury.

Last year there were 175 pedestrian fatalities and 1,343 pedestrian injuries across the state of Michigan, of those 175 pedestrian deaths, 69.1% were male and 30.9 % were female, with a wide range of ages.

Across the nation, officials found that higher numbers of pedestrians have been killed in October than any other month and in 2020, the study found that Saturday was the deadliest day for pedestrians.

Officials advise drivers to always obey traffic signals and signs. They also say it’s important to stop well behind the crosswalk, avoid distractions, and always yield to pedestrians.

Officials also encourage pedestrians to use sidewalks whenever possible, obey traffic signals and signs and always cross the streets at a corner using a traffic signal or crosswalk.