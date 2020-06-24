Lawmaker wants to ban tear gas in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WJMN) - Voters who requested absentee ballots can expect them to arrive in their mailboxes soon, as clerks will begin mailing them June 25 for the August 4 primary elections per the constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2018 that requires ballot mailing begin no later than 40 days prior to elections.

“No one should be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote, and in Michigan no one has to,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have been hard at work to ensure even in the midst of a pandemic voters have the full range of options for how to cast their ballot, and can be assured no matter how they choose to do so it will be safe and secure.”