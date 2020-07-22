Learn how to identify Michigan’s snakes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While you’re enjoying the outdoors, don’t be surprised to spot one of Michigan’s 18 resident snakes.



Snakes play an important role in ecosystem health by keeping rodent numbers in check and, in turn, feeding larger predators like hawks and owls.

Michigan is home to 18 different species of snakes, 17 of which are harmless to humans.



If you do see a snake, it’s best to leave it alone and give it the opportunity to slither away as you likely won’t see that snake again.



You can help monitor reptile and amphibian populations in Michigan by reporting your sightings of snakes, turtles, lizards, salamanders, frogs, and toads.

