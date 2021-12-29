LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – House Bill 4787, recently signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, allows veterans with appropriate military commercial motor vehicle experience to waive the written knowledge test for a CDL.

Representative Greggory Markkanen of the 110th district sponsored the bill and says other states already have similar programs.

“House bill 4787 allows military veterans that are discharged to pass the knowledge test lets say if they were driving vehicles in the military they have that endorsement they’d be able to pass the knowledge test and go straight to behind the wheel test and make the transition into civilian life driving with a CDL,” said Markkanen. “Other states have had this program, Michigan does not. I sponsored the bill and our governor was very generous in giving it her signature and making Michigan one of the many states that offer veterans this opportunity.”

Markkanen says there is currently a shortage of truck drivers.

“Long-distance truck drivers are essential personnel in our economy today and you know the supply chain and everything we need, statewide we’re short a few thousand drivers,” said Markkanen. “Every driver that we get on the road and especially our veterans it’s going to help our economy and help our communities.”

The full bill can be found online here.