Licenses suspended for 2 medics in ‘dead’ woman alive case

In this undated family photo provided by Erica Lattimore through Fieger Law shows her daughter, Timesha Beauchamp with her brother Steven Thompson in Southfield, Mich. An attorney for the family of a young woman found breathing at a Detroit funeral home after being declared dead says the 20-year-old was in a body bag for some two hours before it was opened and she was discovered to be alive. Geoffrey Fieger, who was hired by Timesha Beauchamp’s family, said Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 the Southfield woman hospitalized in critical condition and is on a respirator. (Courtesy Erica Lattimore through Fieger Law via AP)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who was declared dead was discovered alive at a funeral home.

Regulators are also taking steps to suspend the licenses of two emergency medical technicians who were at the scene in Southfield.

The crew was called to Timesha Beauchamp’s home Sunday.

They tried to revive the 20-year-old but said they found no signs of life.

More than two hours later, Beauchamp was found breathing at a funeral home. She is in critical condition at a hospital.

