GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The preliminary hearing for the former Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya in April continues Friday.

The hearing is streaming live on woodtv.com.

Chris Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in Lyoya’s death. A judge will decide at the end of the preliminary hearing whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

The second day of the hearing began shortly after 8:30 a.m. with the defense addressing the court that they would be calling on two witnesses before final motions and arguments are made.

GRPD Captain Chad McKersie was called on to discuss the training that Schurr received with weapons, defense tactics and de-escalation as an officer. McKersie serves as the only master Taser instructor with GRPD.

McKersie testified that while Schurr’s Taser had already been discharged and missed, the weapon could still have been used against him had Lyoya gotten in control of it. Schurr had been voluntarily tased during training with GRPD, leading the defense to argue that he had a reasonable fear of Lyoya using it and incapacitating him.

Following a slew of questions regarding police procedure, McKersie said that he believes that Schurr followed protocol during the struggle with Lyoya, saying he was outnumbered, near exhaustion, feared for his safety and that Lyoya had a significant size advantage over Schurr.

The prosecution then began questioning the captain, asking him if Schurr had done everything correctly, why was he fired from GRPD. McKersie said that he did not handle the firing but that he was to believe the cause was simply the fact that Schurr was charged.

Prosecutors also asked if there are more options for officers to handle similar situations without jumping from using a Taser to their firearm. McKersie answered, “Yes.”

The hearing began Thursday morning with several witnesses taking the stand, including the man who was a passenger in Lyoya’s car at the time of the shooting, two residents who lived in homes on Nelson Avenue SE where Lyoya was killed and an officer who arrived to the scene following the shooting.

After hours of questioning, the court decided to adjourn just before 4 p.m. and reconvene Friday morning. Final motions and arguments will be held in court before the judge makes his ruling.

Lyoya was killed on April 4 after he was stopped by Schurr. Video shows Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

Schurr’s attorneys argue he acted in accordance with GRPD policy and that his use of deadly force was justified.

He was fired from GRPD in June after he was charged. He is free on bond.