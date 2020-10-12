Gov. Whitmer expected to sign Clean Slate legislation

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Whitmer will be holding a press conference Monday, where she is expected to sign Clean Slate legislation, to reduce the bureaucracy related to clearing old legal records that can block Michigan residents from opportunity.

These would only include non-violent crimes.

This bill would make it easier for some people to have their criminal records cleared. It would also increase the number of crimes that can be cleared —from one felony to two, and from two misdemeanors to four. People would just have to stay out of trouble for 7 years after their most recent offense for a misdemeanor —and 10 years for a felony— to have their records cleared.

“This is a historic day in Michigan. These bipartisan bills are a game changer for people who are seeking opportunities for employment, housing, and more, and they will help ensure a clean slate for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer.

“This is also an opportunity to grow our workforce and expand access to job training and education for so many people. I am proud to sign these bills today alongside Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and many of the bipartisan leaders who worked on them.”

The changes proposed by House Bills 4980-4985 and 5120 include the following:

Creates an automatic process for setting aside eligible misdemeanors after seven years and eligible non-assaultive felonies after 10 years.

Expands the number and revises the types of felonies and misdemeanors eligible to be set aside by application.

Revises the waiting periods before being eligible to apply.

Treat multiple felonies or misdemeanor offenses arising from the same transaction as a single felony or misdemeanor conviction, provided the offenses happened within 24 hours of one another and are not assaultive crimes, or involves possession or use of a dangerous weapon, or is a crime that carries penalty of 10 or more years in prison.

Expands expungement eligibility to various traffic offenses

Allow a person to petition to set aside one or more marijuana offenses if the offense would not have been a crime if committed after the use of recreational marijuana by adults became legal in the state.

Supporters say this bill would give people a second chance to re-build their lives.

The list of those joining the Governor include:

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II

Attorney General Dana Nessel

Mayor Mike Duggan

Representative Graham Filler

Representative David LaGrand

Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo

John Cooper, Executive Director of Safe & Just Michigan

