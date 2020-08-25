State wants at least 1M more people to get flu shot

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer getting a flu vaccination during a coronavirus briefing on Aug. 25, 2020.(Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a media campaign to urge residents to get their flu shot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign is called Facing the Flu Together. It will include advertising through multiple mediums, including TV, social media, podcasts, radio and print.

State officials say an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine last year. The state is hoping to have a 33% increase in flu vaccination this season, which would result in 1 million more people getting the shot.

Health officials say they are worried about having a surge in the flu while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

To demonstrate how easy it’s to get vaccinated, Whitmer got a flu shot during her Tuesday briefing.

“Every flu-related hospitalization we see this season will put an additional strain on Michigan’s economy and our health care systems and hospitals. Our hospitals are still reeling from the spring COVID-19 hospitalizations and are working to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus. I encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine, and tell your friends and family to do the same,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said “as many Michiganders as possible” should get the flu vaccine.

“Until there is a coronavirus vaccine, we must do everything we can to protect each other,” Whitmer said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 18 to 26 million medical visits were due to the flu and there were nearly half a million flu hospitalizations during the last flu season across the country.

Last season, six children in Michigan died from the flu.

Whitmer is also asking people to maintain social distance from those not in their household and wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

People can find a location to get a flu shot online.

Also Tuesday, furniture chain IKEA announced it was donating $1.2 million to Michigan’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative, which helps leverage federal resources that require a match to provide services and needs to respond to the pandemic.

“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the state of Michigan, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president in a statement. “People are the heart of our business, and the state unemployment benefits helped IKEA US co-workers during a difficult time. We now have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, and we’ve decided to “pay it forward” to support the ongoing COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative in our local communities.”

On Friday, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld Whitmer’s extension of a state of emergency linked to the pandemic, ruling a state law gives her the power to do so and that the law itself is not unconstitutional. Republicans in the state Legislature, sued Whitmer after they refused to extend the emergency in April and she did it without them, promised they would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. The emergency declaration currently runs through Sept. 4; Whitmer may choose to extend it again.

Outbreak trends in Michigan are still much better than many other states are seeing. Statewide, hospitals remain well within capacity. Cases seem to have plateaued, state data shows, and the numbers of deaths each day remain low.

Still, some businesses remain closed as part of mitigation efforts — though Whitmer has indicated there may be changes on that front soon. Meanwhile, the governor’s office announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved her request to send an extra $300 weekly payment to about 910,000 Michigan residents getting unemployment benefits.