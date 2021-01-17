LIVE: Protestors gather at Michigan Capitol today

LIVE:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Law enforcement officials are gearing up for what is expected to be armed protest this afternoon at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing.

Early this week the FBI issued a warning, that armed protests planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A Monday bulletin from the FBI states that “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.”

The flyer circulating online says protests will take place Sunday, Jan. 17, and demonstrators are encouraged to come armed.

A flyer circulating online encourages people to come armed and ready to protest at all state capitols and on Capitol Hill on Sunday, Jan. 17, ahead of inauguration day.

Lansing Police, City of Lansing officials, and the Michigan State Police said Monday they’re all preparing for the possibility.

“If you are going to come down to the Capitol and demonstrate peacefully, then we will provide that safe space for you,” Col. Joe Gasper, the head of MSP, said at a Friday morning press conference in Lansing. “If you are coming to the Capitol to engage in some nefarious activity, then we are also very well prepared to address that.”

In a statement sent to 6 News, a spokesperson for MSP wrote:

“The Michigan State Police takes our responsibility for ensuring safety at Michigan’s Capitol very seriously. Demonstrations are a common occurrence, with the vast majority being entirely peaceful gatherings. We continually monitor for security threats and maintain situational awareness of what is happening in Michigan and across the country. Our security planning is fluid and adjustments are made as needed, from day-to-day.

Security enhancements are both seen and unseen. In general, we don’t discuss security measures, but I can confirm that we will be increasing our visible presence at the Capitol for the next couple of weeks starting this morning.”- Lt. Brian Oleksyk, Public Information Officer – MSP 1st District

Michigan State Police also posted a note on Facebook, encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious, to help them out by reporting it.

<<<Stay with 6 News all day, we’ll keep you updated on events at the Capitol, here at wlns.com