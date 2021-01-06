Local lawmakers react to protests, lockdown at US Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Here’s a running list of reactions from local lawmakers responding to events in Washington D.C.
This is happening because of lies.— Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) January 6, 2021
Because of a choice leaders made to spread and repeat lies about our democracy.
They spread and repeated those lies in court, to the media, in the halls of our state legislatures.
That is why this is happening.
Unacceptable. Enough. Acknowledge Biden as President-Elect and end this madness. Violent rioters laid siege to the nation’s Capitol in an act of insurrection unparalleled in modern times. This is not leadership. https://t.co/to4tupN8YH— Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 6, 2021
I am safe, sheltering in a secure location and will continue to follow the guidance of the Capitol Police.— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 6, 2021
Today’s attacks on the Capitol are dangerous, unacceptable and an attack on our democracy—and must stop.
Violence has absolutely no place in our politics. I implore protesters to remain peaceful in exercising their first amendment rights, and I urge my colleagues to recognize where their actions have led us.— Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 6, 2021
The threatening behavior taking place at the U.S. Capitol is dangerous and unacceptable. It is a foundational right to protest peacefully, but violence is never the answer. Grateful for the men and women of the @CapitolPolice who are keeping us safe.— Rep Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) January 6, 2021
I have been evacuated from the House Chambers and have been escorted to an alternate, safe location.— Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) January 6, 2021
This is a dark moment for the history of our country. Praying for an end to the violence and safety for everyone in the Capitol.
Is now a good time to renew discussions about banning guns at the Michigan Capitol?— Dana Nessel (@dananessel) January 6, 2021
Capitol breached. Pray for safe conclusion to this awful day. https://t.co/vgSburXupI— Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 6, 2021
What we are seeing is disgraceful. The Capitol Police saved my life on the baseball field just over 3 years ago and they protect our Nation everyday. Attacks on any of them, innocent civilians, or any elected official should be met with the full force of the law.— Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) January 6, 2021
