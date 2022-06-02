HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting near Hope College in Holland Wednesday night, police say.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said shortly before 10:30 p.m. officers were called for a report of a shooting on College Avenue between 16th and 17th streets.

Investigators believe the two teenagers were riding bicycles on College Avenue when they were shot.

BREAKING: Holland Police are investigating a shooting near East 16th St. and College Ave. Two people were shot. No word on their condition. We see a bicycle in the middle of the street next to evidence markers. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/c5cz1W7p2z — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) June 2, 2022

One of the victims, a 19-year-old Holland man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, an 18-year-old Holland man, was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The victims were not Hope College students, according to the college.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect is around 20 years old with a thin build.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1100 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Hope College was placed on lockdown around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The lockdown was lifted early Thursday morning.

The college released the following statement Thursday morning: