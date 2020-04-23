Lume Cannabis Co. to launch delivery service, waive delivery fee at Negaunee location

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP — Lume Cannabis Company announced it will launch Lume Delivery, its adult-use cannabis home delivery service, at its Negaunee store on Friday, April 24.

Lume is waiving the delivery fee on all delivery orders in Negaunee to promote public health and safety during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lume Delivery has been extremely popular in our other locations throughout Michigan, and we expect it will be in high demand by our customers in Negaunee and the surrounding communities,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume.

“We are excited to launch Lume Delivery because it will make it even more convenient for our patients and adult-use customers across Marquette County to access our high-quality cannabis products during the ongoing public health crisis.”

In order to receive a delivery order:

Medical patients (18+) must upload their valid Marijuana Patient Registry Card and valid government-issued ID card.

Adult-use customers (21+) must upload a valid government-issued ID card.

Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, Lume will temporarily accept a driver’s license or other government-issued identification card and Marijuana Patient Registry Cards that have expired in the previous 60 days.

A delivery can be made to an address other than the one listed on the government-issued identification card.

Delivery orders can be placed online at lume.com/negaunee/. To place a delivery order, customers must:

Order at least $125 worth of products before tax and delivery fees.

Pay with cash or debit card.

Select delivery upon check out and enter their desired delivery address.

Lume Delivery from the Negaunee store will be available in communities within a 20-mile radius of the store, including:

Negaunee

Marquette

Ishpeming

Ishpeming Township

Valmar

Greenwood

Beacon

Humboldt

Clowry

Richmond Township

Harvey

Gwinn

Cascade

Gentian

Lume offers high-quality cannabis products and a unique customer-focused retail experience with more than 20 strains of high-quality flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and a new line of CBD products for customers in Marquette County and across the U.P.

All Lume flower is grown and cultivated in a state-of-the-art facility by a team of highly trained and experienced growers, which ensures Lume products have consistent aromas, appearances and effects. For a full product listing, visit www.lume.com.

“At Lume, our goal is to be Michigan’s top cannabis operator and go-to resource for all things cannabis,” Hellyar said. “Lume Delivery allows us to continue providing our unmatched customer experience while making the health and safety of our customers and staff our top priority.”

Lume currently operates 8 marijuana retail stores across the state including adult-use retail facilities in Big Rapids, Evart, Honor, Owosso and Walled Lake and medical provisioning centers in Adrian and Kalamazoo.