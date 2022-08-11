OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 49-year-old Pontiac man was killed at the GM Assembly Plant in Orion Township Thursday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to the plant around 1:37 a.m. for a reportedly injured person. When they arrived they found the victim unconscious and bleeding.

CPR was performed on the 49-year-old man but he was not able to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a 48-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody. Officials said the suspect is expected to face possible homicide charges on Friday.

The men were both employees of a cleaning service used by GM, and were not GM employees.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was found standing in a dock area of the plant which is not far from where the victim’s body was found.

Officials also said the ‘item used in the slaying’ was recovered but did not specify what the item was.

The possible motive remains under investigation, officials said.