A man is in police custody but a child is still missing after Lansing police issued an Amber Alert overnight.

The alert went out to cell phones across mid-Michigan around 2:40 a.m. It said that 2-year-old Wynter Smith was missing and possibly in danger. The alert said she was likely taken by a man named Rashad Maleek Trice. Police said the pair could be in a while 2013 Chevy Impala.

Around three hours later, police sent out an update saying Trice had been arrested in St. Clair Shores, but that the girl was still missing.

Rashad Trice and Wynter Smith – Photo courtesy: Lansing Police Department

Police say they had initially been called out to a potential stabbing, and that when they arrived, they found a woman who had been injured as well as a child. The women is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say Trice is the woman’s ex-boyfriend and is not related to Wynter.

Wynter has braided shoulder-length hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows. If you’ve seen her, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.