Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile

WOLVERINE LAKE, Mich. (AP) — A man riding a snowmobile on a frozen Michigan lake died when his vehicle crashed through the ice.
Wolverine Lake Police say the 26-year-old from Wixom was under the water for an hour before being removed by the Oakland County Dive Team at around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities say the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Commerce Township Fire Department and the Wolverine Lake Police assisted in the rescue.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident.
