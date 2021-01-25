Man dies after crashing through frozen lake on snowmobile

Michigan
Snowmobile accident

WOLVERINE LAKE, Mich. (AP) — A man riding a snowmobile on a frozen Michigan lake died when his vehicle crashed through the ice.

Wolverine Lake Police say the 26-year-old from Wixom was under the water for an hour before being removed by the Oakland County Dive Team at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Commerce Township Fire Department and the Wolverine Lake Police assisted in the rescue.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident.

