Man drowns in Lake Michigan while trying to rescue his two children

by: WOOD and Nexstar Media Wire

FILE: St Joseph Department of Public Safety (Credit: WOOD)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A father drowned in Lake Michigan on Thursday while trying to save his two children.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said authorities were called around 8 p.m. to Lions Park Beach. They found four people struggling in the water.

A 44-year-old Indiana man tried to save his two children, ages 12 and 17, after they got swept away by an undertow, according to a news release.

The children were rescued by St. Joseph Reserve officer Everett Gaston, however, their father drowned while trying to save them, police said.

A man who was on a surfboard rescued two other people by putting them on the surfboard, the release said.

The father was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not being released pending family notification.

