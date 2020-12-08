Man linked to white supremacist group gets 5 years in prison

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an FBI undercover investigation of a white supremacist group.
A judge on Tuesday accepted the terms of a plea agreement between attorneys for 20-year-old William Bilbrough IV and federal prosecutors.
Authorities say Bilbrough was a member of The Base, a group which has espoused using violence to accelerate overthrowing the U.S. government.
He was one of three men arrested in January ahead of a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia.
Bilbrough pleaded guilty to transporting an associate accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada.
