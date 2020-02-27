Man sentenced for threats made against secretary of state

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:
jocelyn benson

CLARKSTON, Mich. (The Daily Tribune) — A 72-year-old suburban Detroit man who police say threatened Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been sentenced to jail time served and probation.

Neil Billington of Groveland Township pleaded no contest to a charge of malicious use of a telecommunications service.

The Daily Tribune reports he was sentenced Tuesday to three days and 12 months on probation, and ordered to pay $980 in fines and court costs.

Michigan State Police have said an investigation found threats were left on Benson’s voicemail and in-person at her office.

Billington was arrested Jan. 30 after a search warrant executed at his home turned up weapons and other

