Man with popular name for judge loses after election exam

DETROIT (AP) — A man who took his wife’s recognizable name before running for Wayne County judge has lost the race by a narrow margin.
A canvass turned up votes that hadn’t been counted. Chandra Baker beat Nicholas Hathaway by 371 votes, finishing second in a race for two seats on the Circuit Court.
Immediately after the Nov. 3 election, Hathaway was ahead of Baker.
Hathaway says he changed his last name from Bobak to honor his wife, Judge Dana Hathaway.
By blood or by marriage, at least 10 members of the Hathaway family have served as Wayne County judges over the last two decades.
