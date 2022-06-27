MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is continuing its efforts and asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman reported missing from Wixom, which is near Detroit.

According to MCSO, 31-year-old Olivia Lauren Ernst may have traveled to the Marquette area. Authorities received information that Erns may have been threatening self-harm.

The car that Ernst was driving was found on County Road KO, which is also known as Buckroe Rd.

Deputies also report finding personal items belonging to Ernst near the Lake Superior Shoreline.

The United States Coast Guard along with Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division searched the shoreline by boat, while a Coast Guard helicopter searched from above. Ernst was not located at that time.

MCSO is continuing its search and asking for the public to help with location about Ernst or her location. You are asked to call 906-225-8435 or 906-475-9912.