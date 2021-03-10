Marquette social justice group relaunches its project for local inclusivity.

Social Justice For Us is a social group that’s goal is to spread inclusivity and equality throughout Marquette. They are relaunching their Safe Place initiative.

“Safe Place” is a chance for local business to show their support for equality in the community. Currently over 50 businesses have made the decision to become a safe place for the community.

“When a business decides to sign on with our safe place pledge not only are they signing on to make their place safe. They also get the chance to broadcast it with a sticker. Along with that we try to provide a racial bias training.” Executive Director Freddy Sims said.

Companies can dawn a sticker on their windows to let the community know that they have taken a pledge to be inclusive and that their patrons will not experience hate within their store.

If your company is interested in applying for the Safe Place initiative you can reach out the Freddy Sims at freddyexec@sjfumqt.org