MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A council has been formed with a focus on growing the state’s population. The initial announcement of appointments did not include anyone from the Upper Peninsula. A second round of appointments brings in InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante.

In a release on Thursday, Fittante was named as co-chair to the Jobs, Talent, People Workgroup.

Fittante previously served as a legislative staffer for the State of Michigan. Recently, Fittante was named chair of Economic Development Leaders for Michigan. He was also honored as a guest speaker at Bay College’s commencement ceremony and was named Alumnus of the Year for 2022.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Marty Fittante on Friday to learn about his new role and bringing a U.P. perspective to the council.

“For me, the overriding objective that I bring is to bring a voice to the issues and opportunities in the Upper Peninsula and really all of rural Michigan. As I see it, I’m the only member north of Lansing and north of Big Rapids. There’s a vast swath right now that doesn’t have direct representation. I’m grateful and mindful to bring a different voice,” said Fittante.

Being a co-chair for Jobs, Talent, People Workgroup is an area of focus Fittante is familiar with.

“What’s going on with population in terms of age and loss, from our perspective organizationally has been a priority since I joined the organization in 2019. We have taken a very intentional approach to see how we can move that population needle. It’s really difficult because these are statewide issues that need statewide resources,” Fittante added.

The council had its first meeting on Thursday. The next six months will have an active schedule, working towards sessions where the public will have opportunities to be involved in the conversation.

“We’re talking about the growing Michigan together Council,” said Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist. “And this really is focused on what we need to do, the investments we need to make, the policy changes that need to happen. The infrastructure needs to be built so that we can grow our state’s population and I want to grow it across the board. And to be clear, we have amazing vibrant communities in the U.P. that, I think are poised to grow. And that’s why the Governor and I, since we’ve been an office, have worked to make significant investments in Upper Peninsula communities. It represents the fact that we know that these assets and governance are key to our state’s future in this council, you know, through the process, that it’s going to go through between now and December. It’s going to be a work group process, and I expect Yoopers to have an outsized voice in and make sure that our communities can grow in Michigan that grow in the right way.”

We asked the Lieutenant Governor about the naming of Fittante to the council and providing representation to the Upper Peninsula.

“We appreciate Marty Fittante stepping up. We’ve been able to work with him really well as far as the investments we’re making, particularly in the technology sector that’s growing in the Upper Peninsula. That’s really important to me and I’m looking forward to his leadership as a workgroup co-chair,” said Gilchrist.

State Rep. Jenn Hill, D-Marquette, who spoke out about her disappointment with the lack of U.P. representation with initial appointments, shared with us on Friday her support for Fittante’s role on the council.

“Adding Marty Fittante from InvestUP onto this council, we have a very strong voice for the Upper Peninsula there. He’s working with a lot of different people in all 15 counties to think about what do we need to be ready for the future. To help our communities grow, help our young people stay, as well as new families move in. One of the big challenges we’ve always has is that people move away and want to come back. Well, let’s find that way to make sure folks can live, start families here, feel comfortable here,” said Hill.”

Fittante said there was still a senate position to be added to the council, which he thinks State Senator Ed. McBroom could add another voice and advocate for the U.P.