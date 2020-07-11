Masks on Monday: Governor Whitmer’s executive order goes into effect next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Starting Monday morning, masks are required to be woren in indoor public in Michigan. Governor Whitmer’s order tightens the restrictions on face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli, believes this is an obvious decision to ensure the safety of Michiganders and those who come to visit.

“I don’t see us at this point as a enforcement agency just randomly picking out people who are wearing masks or whatever,” said Mike Angeli, Manager, City of Maraquette.

“I think that could be a little disconcerting in the broader sense, so I think, at least to start out, it’s going to be related to complaints that we receive.”

A few of the Governor’s rules are as followed:

Any time you leave your residence, you must wear a mask.

No business open to the public may provide service to a customer or allow a customer to enter its premises, unless the customer is wearing a face covering.

Children under the age of 5, anyone who is medically cleared, people who are exercising, or individuals who are asked to remove masks temporarily are some of the allowances of not wearing a mask.

“It’s fairly obvious that all of us should be participating in the prevention of the spread of this virus,” said Angeli.

“As difficult, as uncomfortable, as unusual as it might be. I know from my perspective, I appreciate it when people wear masks and I think they should be courtesy enough and respectful enough of others to do that.”

The Governor’s order was issued Friday morning, so Angeli said the city doesn’t have anything solid in place yet, but plans to use the Governor’s order as guidance moving forward.

Governor Whitmer Mandates Mask Use In Michigan

On Friday, July 10, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2020-147 mandating the use of masks for individuals, and mandating that businesses require the use of masks by patrons while inside of businesses, with the specifics outlined below:

“Acting under the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and Michigan law, I order the following: