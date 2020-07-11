Masks on Monday: Governor Whitmer’s executive order goes into effect next week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Starting Monday morning, masks are required to be woren in indoor public in Michigan. Governor Whitmer’s order tightens the restrictions on face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Marquette City Manager, Mike Angeli, believes this is an obvious decision to ensure the safety of Michiganders and those who come to visit.
“I don’t see us at this point as a enforcement agency just randomly picking out people who are wearing masks or whatever,” said Mike Angeli, Manager, City of Maraquette.
“I think that could be a little disconcerting in the broader sense, so I think, at least to start out, it’s going to be related to complaints that we receive.”
A few of the Governor’s rules are as followed:
- Any time you leave your residence, you must wear a mask.
- No business open to the public may provide service to a customer or allow a customer to enter its premises, unless the customer is wearing a face covering.
- Children under the age of 5, anyone who is medically cleared, people who are exercising, or individuals who are asked to remove masks temporarily are some of the allowances of not wearing a mask.
“It’s fairly obvious that all of us should be participating in the prevention of the spread of this virus,” said Angeli.
“As difficult, as uncomfortable, as unusual as it might be. I know from my perspective, I appreciate it when people wear masks and I think they should be courtesy enough and respectful enough of others to do that.”
The Governor’s order was issued Friday morning, so Angeli said the city doesn’t have anything solid in place yet, but plans to use the Governor’s order as guidance moving forward.
On Friday, July 10, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order No. 2020-147 mandating the use of masks for individuals, and mandating that businesses require the use of masks by patrons while inside of businesses, with the specifics outlined below:
“Acting under the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and Michigan law, I order the following:
- Any individual who leaves their home or place of residence must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth: a. When in any indoor public space; b. When outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household; and c. When waiting for or riding on public transportation, while in a taxi or ridesharing vehicle, or when using a private car service as a means of hired transportation.
- The requirement to wear a face covering does not apply to individuals who: a. Are younger than five years old, though children two years old and older are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering, pursuant to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”); b. Cannot medically tolerate a face covering; c. Are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment; d. Are exercising when wearing a face covering would interfere in the activity; e. Are receiving a service for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service; f. Are entering a business or are receiving a service and are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes; g. Are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication; 4 h. Are actively engaged in a public safety role, including but not limited to law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel; i. Are officiating at a religious service; or j. Are giving a speech for broadcast or an audience.
- To protect workers, shoppers, and the community, no business that is open to the public may provide service to a customer or allow a customer to enter its premises, unless the customer is wearing a face covering as required by this order. a. Businesses that are open to the public must post signs at entrance(s) instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering while inside. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity may, in its discretion, require such businesses to post signs developed and made available by the Department, or conforming to requirements established by the Department. b. A department or agency that learns that a licensee is in violation of this section will consider whether the public health, safety or welfare requires summary, temporary suspension of the business’s license to operate (including but not limited to a liquor license) under section 92 of the Administrative Procedures Act of 1969, 1969 PA 306, as amended, MCL 24.292(2).”