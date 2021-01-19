Mayor: Detroit allotment of vaccines smaller than expected

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit has received 6,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week — far short of what was expected. Mayor Mike Duggan blamed it on shortfalls from the federal government.

He tells reporters Tuesday that the city had been expecting 9,000 to 10,000 doses in its allotment from the state.

Duggan said the city “can work with 6,000, but it is not what we had hoped to try to keep expanding eligibility.”

Some governors have accused the Trump administration of deceiving states about the amount of COVID-19 vaccine they can expect to receive as states ramp up vaccinations for senior citizens and others.