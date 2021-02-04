MDHHS chief to testify before House committee as push for winter sports continues

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House Oversight Committee will hear directly from the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services today.

The committee hearing, which begins at 10:30 a.m., will stream on the Michigan House’s website and here on woodtv.com.

MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel, who took on the job after the sudden and so far unexplained resignation of former Director Robert Gordon, will testify.

Also on hand will be state Rep. Timothy Beson, R-Bay City, who has introduced a resolution calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS to allow winter sports to get started. Current restrictions from MDHHS ban winter sports through Feb. 21.

Players, coaches and parents testified before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee one week ago to explain why they thought the season should start. MDHHS did not send a representative to that hearing.

Let Them Play Michigan, the group behind the push to play, also organized a protest outside the Michigan Capitol Saturday and on Tuesday filed a court complaint against Hertel trying to force the return to the court.

Today’s hearing will also cover the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, looking for ways to speed it up.