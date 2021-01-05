MDHHS issues citations to restaurants for violating public health order

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the citations issued during December to establishments in violation of the public health order put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health by establishing restrictions on gatherings, including prohibiting gatherings of patrons in foodservice establishments.

“I thank the vast majority of restaurant and bar owners for helping us contain the spread of COVID-19 by temporarily closing their indoor service,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “We continue to see improvements in the numbers, and we know that the public health orders we have put in place are working. I look forward to the day when indoor service can reopen.”

The most recent set of citations issued by MDHHS in December were to the following establishments, with penalties of up to $1,000 for each violation or day that a violation continues:

Café Rosetta, 102 Fifth Street, Calumet, Issued Dec. 2, $4,000

Big Boy of Sandusky, 422 West Sanilac Road, Issued, Dec. 2, $5,000

Hatorando Sushi, 10586 Highland Road, Hartland, Issued Dec. 2, $2,000

Iron Pig Smokehouse, 143 W. Main Street, Issued Dec. 2, Gaylord, $5,000

Rockhouse Grill & Tavern, 915 Razorback Drive, Houghton, Issued Dec. 4, $1,000

Spangler’s Family Restaurant, 601 E. Chicago Road, Jonesville, Issued Dec. 16, $11,000

Cravins, 389 S. Meridian #9710, Hudson, Issued Dec. 16, $1,000

Bernita Mae Café, 80 N. 3rd Street, PO Box 53, Issued Dec. 16, Sand Lake, $4,000

Jimmy’s Roadhouse, 8574 Mason Drive, Newaygo, Issued Dec. 16, $1,000

D&R Daily Grind, 8712 Portage Road, Portage, Issued Dec. 16, $2,000

Wild Roast Coffee, 4035 Chicago Drive SW, Grandville, Issued Dec. 16, $2,000

Woodchips Barbecue, 315 West Nepessing Street, Lapeer, Issued Dec. 16, $4,000

John Cowley & Sons Irish Pub, 33338 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, Issued Dec. 16, $1,000

Information was received by MDHHS from local health departments and local law enforcement regarding non-compliance with the order. The civil fines are due within 30 days of receipt of the citations.

“The number of cases, the positivity rate, and hospital capacity have declined in recent weeks, taking stress off our hospitals and health care workers. We will continue to monitor the data and assess for any potential surges in cases after the holidays,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Most food service establishments like restaurants and bars have helped play a critical role in the existing decline by following the order.”

To date, there have been more than 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in more than 12,000 deaths.

The public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to their local health department or to the Michigan Liquor Control Commission online or by calling the enforcement hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.