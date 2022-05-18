LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the installation of adult-sized, universal, electronically height-adjustable changing tables in public or private venues. This project will increase opportunities for participation in community life for persons of all ages living with disabilities.

Applicants must:

Be experienced in working with people with disabilities.

Be knowledgeable about the issues people with disabilities face.

Be able to plan, execute and oversee this project by working with public and private officials, building trades contractors, skilled trades staff, and others.

Demonstrate the ability to conduct this project in different areas of the state.

Ensure that installation/construction/remodeling necessary for this project meets all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and state and local building regulations and codes.

The grant period is from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022. MDHHS plans to issue one award with the total amount available being $100,000.

Grant applications for the Special Needs Adult Changing Table Program RFP must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m., June 10, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select the “About EGrAMS” link in the left panel to access the “Competitive Application Instructions” training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the ‘Current Grants’ section under the “Bureau of Community Services” link and by selecting the “SNACT-2022” grant program.