LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) to provide services expanding services for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking by building capacity in eligible organizations that have more limited experience in serving victims of human trafficking.

The human Trafficking Victims Services Expansion Pilot Program RFP supports organizational capacity increases in the first award period, March 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. In following award periods the grant supports a wide range of services for human sex and labor trafficking survivors.

501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, including religious organizations, that have at least one year of experience delivering services for human trafficking victims or working with human trafficking organizations in their communities are eligible to submit a proposal. A total of 500,000, subject to continued availability of funding will be awarded over three years. The first year focuses on building organizational capacity, MDHHS will award up to three grants with a maximum of $55,000 each in the first year.

Funded applicants can receive ongoing technical assistance from the MDHHS project coordinator. Assistance could be help with program start-up, reporting requirements and barriers to program implementation. Applications are due by 3:00 P.M. on January 13, 2022.

To find more information or to apply visit the EGrAMS website.